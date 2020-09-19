Ben Salango returns to the northern panhandle; part of his “Honk and Wave” campaign

Ben Salango is in the running for Governor of West Virginia.

Today is his 9th or 10th trip to the northern panhandle.

You may have seen people waving signs in Wheeling as part of his “Honk and Wave” campaign event.

Making schools safe, keeping small businesses open, and keeping people employed is what he says is a big priority. If elected, he also has plans to make sure we get that $1.2 B dollars of CARES Act money and to focus on infrastructure in the northern panhandle.

He’s worked in the northern panhandle for a couple years and is just eager to be in the running.

“I grew up from very humble beginnings. There is a big difference in the way I grew up and the way that Jim Justice grew up. I had to work hard. I’m used to the 60, 70 hour weeks, loved working and plan to work that hard as Governor.” Ben Salango, Democratic Nominee for Governor of West Virginia

This isn’t his first “honk and wave” today since he’s been traveling all over the state. He stopped by Marshall County just after this one.

The election for our next Governor of West Virginia is not even two months away. It’s the 3rd of November.

He says he’ll be back again before and after the election.