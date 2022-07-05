The city of Wheeling welcomed a new mayor today who has some pretty big shoes to fill.

10-year-old Wheeling resident, Ben Phillips was officially sworn in to serve as mayor of the city of Wheeling for the day, and he had some big plans for the day.

Mayor Phillips signed an official oath to faithfully, honestly, and impartially serve the city of Wheeling, and he even had business cards to prove it.

This all came to be because Catholic Charities auctioned off a day of events with Mayor Elliott, and Ben was the lucky recipient.

Mayor Phillips served his mayoral duty by visiting the police chief and riding in a police car to the new headquarters, helping to run the city council meeting, and even living out every kid’s dream of going up in a firetruck.

This day was not all play and no work. Mayor Phillips himself tells us that he feels the weight of this position on his shoulders, but there is one action that he would like to take in his day of service.

“I got all sworn in, I got this key, business cards. It was pretty professional… It is a lot of pressure but it’s pretty cool seeing all of this different stuff and getting to do what we’re doing… I think that I should get to bang the gavel.” Benjamin Phillips – Mayor For a Day

Mayor Elliott also presented Mayor Phillips with a key to the city and a badge as an official welcome to office.

Mayor Phillips carried out his word of banging the gavel at council and made the city of Wheeling proud today.