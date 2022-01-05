Bernie Sanders to host Livestream with striking West Virginia steelworkers

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Bernie Sanders is no longer the undisputed leader of the left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Wednesday will host a Livestream featuring coal miners from Alabama, bakery workers from California, and steelworkers from West Virginia.

Sanders says these workers are on strike because of corporate greed.

450 steelworkers at the Special Metals company have been engaged in a major strike for almost 100 days.

Sanders claims executives at this company offered workers an ‘outrageous and insulting’ contract that includes a zero pay increase for this year, and a ‘totally unacceptable’ 1% pay raise next year while quadrupling healthcare premiums and reducing vacation time.

The event, called “2022: The Year of Solidarity,” and can be live-streamed at 8 PM at live.berniesanders.com and on Sanders’ social media pages.