BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After 91 years in West Virginia higher education, Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi is closing just as school is starting.

But even with the fall semester approaching fast—Bethany College is ready to offer their students a new hillside home in Brooke County.

Alderson Broaddus students are being offered a faster transfer process, including an offer of meeting 100 percent of their demonstrated financial need.

Their previous credits with a grade of C or better will also be honored.

Bethany sees it as an offer from one private and rural West Virginia campus to another.

“It’s always a challenge when a state requires a college to close its doors. It’s unfortunate for the students. However, Bethany College is on the move. We could be a very good fit for students from Alderson Broaddus.” Dana Bearer, Vice President for Enrollment

“We’ve also developed numerous new partnerships that guarantee pathways into medical schools, vet schools, nursing programs, and really any student from Bethany can get wherever they want to go.” Lori Weaver, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Marketing and Communications

AB students unable to cancel their housing lease in Philippi will also be given free Bethany housing for one semester.

Students ready to move their educational journey north can call the enrollment office at 304-829-7611.