It’s a busy time of year for students and parents as they get ready to head back to school.

But before they get to class, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is making sure kids have everything they need.

And they’re asking the community to help.

This Saturday, August 13th is the Annual Stuff the Bus.

Volunteers will be collecting school supplies and other donations from 10 to Noon.

These will then be given out later this month at Adopt-A-Student.

Bishop Darrell Cummings says the temple hopes to help 500 kids this year, and he knows it’s possible with help from the community.

“We’re hoping to make a difference in someone’s life. Whether you’re the somebody who helps us to help others or whether you’re the somebody who gets help, we’re glad to see you and we want you to be a part of it,” says Bishop Cummings.

Here are the important dates to remember:

Drop off donations this Saturday from 10 to Noon at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

If you need school supplies, they’ll be given out on Saturday, August 20th.

Then on Sunday, the 21st is the Back to school festival at Wheeling Park Amphitheater.

And the whole community is welcome.