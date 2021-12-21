Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: Actress and singer Bette Midler is hosted at a reception for Kennedy Center honorees by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in the East Room at the White House on December 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The reception at the White House is being held ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Actress and songwriter Bette Midler took to Twitter on Monday to let the public know what she thought of Joe Manchin and the people of West Virginia.

‘What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.’ Bette Midler

Midler made the tweet in response to Manchin saying he would not support the Build Back Better plan.

On Sunday, Bernie Sanders says he will pay for a poll that proves West Virginians support Build Back Better

Midler has since apologized to the people of West Virginia, claiming she saw ‘red.’