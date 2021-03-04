“Better Get You’re Coathangers Ready Liberals” Ex-West Virginia Councilman Charged In Capitol Insurrection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Federal prosecutors charged a former councilman for the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Eric Barber appeared Wednesday in court in southern West Virginia after charges were filed of entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct, and theft.

The criminal complaint alleges Barber entered the Capitol wearing a “green combat style helmet and a green military-style field jacket.”

A judge ordered him released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

A preliminary hearing is set in Washington, D.C., for March 10.

Barber was elected to the Parkersburg City Council in 2016.

He lost his reelection bid in November.

Barber is also known for his comment on Facebook,”Better Get You’re Coathangers Ready Liberals,” after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in 2018 for associate justice of the Supreme Court.