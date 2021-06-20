Big birthday celebration for Mountain State, plus 4 locals win in WV vaccine lottery

Charleston, WV (WTRF)- It’s a big birthday celebration for all West Virginian: the Mountain State just turned 158 today!

Governor Jim Justice kicked it off, alongside his pet babydog herself: the official mascot of the sweepstakes.

During it, the Governor announced the winners in the West Virginia vaccine lottery. 4 prizes went out to locals in the Ohio Valley: Brandon Cork in Wellsburg, Carol Burge in Moundsville, and David Shipman and Jaime Young both in Wheeling.

Governor Jim Justice also says he’s proud of West Virginians and how far we’ve come in the pandemic.

“But when you start thinking what we did and how we acted in West Virginia, I read to you at the time: It’s not a time to panic. It’s a time to be cautious. It’s not a time to be fearful. It’s a time to be smart. It’s not a time to be weak. It’s a time to be West Virginia strong. You did it. You really did it.” Governor Jim Justice

Governor Jim Justice also made it a day to officially announce the mandatory mask mandate is lifted. He says you can chose to wear it, but don’t have to even if you haven’t been vaccinated yet. But the Governor still encourages everyone to get vaccinated and take a part in the lottery.