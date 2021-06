This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows Bigfoot masks on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log, Ga. The owner of this intriguing piece of Americana at the southern edge of the Appalachians is David Bakara, a longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization who served in the Navy, drove long-haul trucks and tended bar before opening the museum in early 2016 with his wife, Malinda. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Bigfoot museum is open to the public in West Virginia.

The museum in Sutton, WV takes a scientific look at Bigfoot.

The museum will provide eye witness accounts, castings of footprints, and a map of sightings in West Virginia.

The museum will also be putting on the first ever Bigfoot festival.

The festival will include arts, crafts, food, and live music