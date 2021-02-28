Bill cracking down on teacher strikes gets pulled

Charleston, WV (WTRF)- West Virginia is pulling a bill, making it against the law for public employees to go on strike or hold stoppages. Yet state officials say it’s not dead for this session.

A bill making sure teachers don’t go on strike ever again has been pulled when just two years ago West Virginia teachers went on strike over pay and PEIA benefits.

Something that’s been against the law.

“It’s already illegal for public employees to strike in West Virginia. I mean, it’s really, really against the law to strike, I guess, is the genesis of the bill.” Erikka Storch, Ohio County delegate

It passed through the Senate and passed through house committees but didn’t budge much further.

“The bill was active and would’ve been voted on in the House.” Erikka Storch, Ohio County delegate

But state legislatures say it got pulled off the Special Calender Friday morning.

Supporters of this bill believe it stands by the kids, meaning teacher strikes won’t get in the way of their education and say this bill would do just that.

But not everyone is on board with it. Some say it’s not attracting or even keeping teachers in a state already facing a shortage.

Nearly a week ago the Senate passed the bill, and if the law is enacted, it would lay out the repercussions so teacher strike don’t happen.

But state legislatures say first it would have to move back on the special calender to even move forward.