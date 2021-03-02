Bill Declaring Work Stoppage Or Strike By Public Employees As Unlawful Passes In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would declare work stoppage or a strike by public employees as unlawful.

SB 11 passed 53 to 46 on Tuesday.

The bill does not allow for accrued instruction time to be used disruptions in the school calendar caused by a strike or work stoppage

It also requires pay to be withheld when schools are closed due to strike or work stoppage.

Prohibits schools from any sports or extracurricular activities during a work stoppage.

The bill recommends the termination of any employees participating in a strike.

SB 11 passed 21 to 12 Feb 23 by the Senate.

SB 11 was introduced by Sen. Patricia Rucker, (R) Jefferson.

“Several folks have brought up that this is retribution, that this is vengeance that this is some sort… I mean, I don’t know how they can say that when we had this in the Education Reform Package before they ever went on strike,” said Rucker.

The Supreme Court had already declared work stoppages by public employees unlawful in 1990.