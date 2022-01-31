Bill in West Virginia Senate critical for state’s suicide lifeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re struggling with your mental health, and contemplating suicide, there is a number you can call 24/7 for help in West Virginia.

But what would happen if you called an no one answered right away?



That’s what First Choice Services, which provides the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline services for the Mountain State, is worried could happen soon if action isn’t taken.

If you are in crisis and need help now call 1-800-273-TALK.

We’re here weekends, evenings, middle of the night, Christmas morning we’re here and we want to make sure we have enough staff so we’re able to quickly answer the phone when it rings. Sheila Moran, Director of Communication, First Choice Services

Starting in July, 988 will become the national number to reach the Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotline System. That decision was unanimously made by Congress in 2020.

With the easy to remember number, a broadened scope to mental health and a large national campaign, First Choice Services expects its volume of calls will increase from about 10,000 to 30,000 a year.

So, they’re urging the state legislature to pass Senate Bill 181, which will allow for long-term funding for the lifeline.

If we don’t have enough staff to cover that, then what happens is when people call they may be waiting for a long time or they may be pushed to an out of state operator and obviously we don’t want that. We want to answer the calls right here because we know all the resources in West Virginia. Sheila Moran, Director of Communication, First Choice Services

Although First Choice Services expects an increase in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline after the 988 number is active, in West Virginia there’s already been higher call volume in recent years.

Despite the fact that our calls have gone up significantly the last couple of years, suicide rates in West Virginia remain somewhat stable. We’d obviously like to see that at zero, but they have not increased along with our calls. What that says to me is that people may be reaching out for help and not taking that action, so it’s a good thing. Sheila Moran, Director of Communication, First Choice Services

Senate Bill 181 is scheduled to go before committee on Tuesday and First Choice Services will be in Charleston advocating for its passing.

In the meantime, Moran urges anyone who knows how important this lifeline is to contact their local representative.

We are asking that anyone who’s supportive of this bill, anyone who’s been effected by suicide, anyone who can imagine they or a loved one needing um a phone number like this to call to understand how important it is please consider contacting your elected representative to let them know that this is important. Sheila Moran, Director of Communication, First Choice Services

Remember, if you are in crisis and need help now call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).