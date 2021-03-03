Bill Introduced Into WV Legislature Would Require Ingredient List On Menstrual Products

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A new bill introduced into West Virginia legislature would require an ingredient list on menstrual products.

HB 2731, titled Menstrual Product Ingredient Transparency, was introduced by Delegate Kayla Young out of Kanawha County.

This bill would require a plain list of ingredients on period products.

Delegate Young says these products are widely used but often contain harmful chemicals or allergens.

Requiring a label strengthens consumer protections and allows people using these products to make informed decisions for their bodies and health outcomes.