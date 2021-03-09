Bill Passes In West Virginia House That Would Increase Criminal Penalty For Impaired Drivers That Cause Death Of A Minor

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A new bill, passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates would increase harsher penalties on those in an “impaired state” that would cause the death of a minor.

The bill says an ‘impaired state” is anyone under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance, under the influence of any other drugs or inhalant substance, and has alcohol concentration in their blood of eight hundredths of one percent or more, by weight.

The bill says any person who drives a vehicle in this state while he or she is in an impaired state,

and such impaired state proximately causes the death of any person, is guilty of a felony and,

upon conviction thereof, shall be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for not less than three nor more than 15 years and shall be fined not less than $1,000 nor more than $3,000, and shall

have his or her license to operate a motor vehicle revoked by the Commissioner of the Division

of Motor Vehicles for a period of 10 years or for a period of time conditioned on participation in

the test and lock program

Also, if the person has been previously been convicted under this section, that person shall have their license to operate a motor vehicle revoked for life.

The bill would also impose harsher fines for those that cause serious bodily injury while being impaired

You can view the full bill of House Bill 2335 here