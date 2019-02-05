Bill to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time Proposed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A bill proposed in the West Virginia Senate could do away with daylight saving time in the Mountain State.

The bill would make daylight saving time the official time for the entire year. Which means if enacted when daylight saving time begins in March it will stay that way all year long.

The bill was introduced by Senator Sue Cline, a Republican of Wyoming County.

Last year a similar bill was proposed in Virginia, but it never passed.

Some states do not follow daylight saving time, like Arizona and Hawaii.

The West Virginia bill has not been voted on yet.