Bill would allow firing of striking West Virginia teachers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state senator has renewed an attempt to punish teachers for striking in a state where work stoppages have occurred in two of the past three years.

Senate Education Committee chairwoman Patricia Rucker introduced a bill Wednesday on the first day of the regular legislative session that would allow striking teachers to be fired.

Under the bill, county boards of education also could order the prorated salary or hourly pay of an employee to be forfeited for each day of their participation in a strike.

County superintendents also would be barred from closing schools in anticipation of or to facilitate a strike.

