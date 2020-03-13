Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Bishop Brennan announces cancellations for daily Mass, Catholic schools

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced several cancellations moving forward amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bishop Brennan followed suit with Governor Justice and announced closures for Catholic schools and child-care facilities in the Mountain State.

Mass has also been suspended but Bishop Brennan is making efforts to provide daily Mass via live stream on their website.

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter