Bishop Brennan announces cancellations for daily Mass, Catholic schools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced several cancellations moving forward amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bishop Brennan followed suit with Governor Justice and announced closures for Catholic schools and child-care facilities in the Mountain State.

Mass has also been suspended but Bishop Brennan is making efforts to provide daily Mass via live stream on their website.

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts: