WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston makes a statement on the need for a culture of life.

The Supreme Court of the United States, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruled Roe v. Wade a few weeks ago, clearing the way for Americans in their respective states to enact legal protections for unborn human life, the statement began.

This week, in its extraordinary session, the West Virginia Legislature has taken steps to consider legislation to end most abortions in the Mountain State.

The statement continued to say, “I support the strongest possible protections for the unborn and I am grateful for the work of our representatives in government in taking up this important issue this week. But the end of abortion will not be the end of the journey, it will be a new beginning and an opportunity for all of us to work towards a culture of life in our state.”

“That means working together to build a society and economy that supports marriages and families;

strengthening medical, economic, and emotional support for pregnant women and West Virginia’s

children; addressing housing and food insecurity, improving protections for victims of domestic violence, promoting paid maternity leave, and expanding the availability and affordability of childcare. So too must we support adoption reforms, support adoptive families, and expand resources available to kinship families. Embracing life, supporting families, and assisting those among us that are most vulnerable is how we will heal the cultural wounds of abortion.”

“I know that many West Virginians feel strongly about this issue and that this week’s discussions in the

Legislature are not going to change hearts and minds overnight, but despite the controversy, this moment presents an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the love of God for each human life from the instant of his or her conception. We have been presented with an opportunity to begin to heal from the scars of Roe and a chance to work together to foster a culture of life in West Virginia.”