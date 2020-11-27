Black Friday shoppers flocked to Menards

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

The first Menards in West Virginia drew curious shoppers to the Highlands.

Precautions were in place.

Masks were required.

Most of the early morning shoppers were families with experience in Black Friday and Thanksgiving shopping.

“Actually I think this was one of the better years,” said Justin Lendon of Wheeling. “I’m happier that we’re back to doing it on Friday. And having it nice and early in the morning, you can even go to work after.”

His mother agreed.

“We were doing it in the evenings before, but I do prefer Friday morning. I have my list. We’ve hit a bunch of stores. We’re being careful. And it’s working out great.”

One mother-daughter duo has now included a third generation, three-year-old Rhett.

“Last year he didn’t come because he was too little,” said his mother, Deidra Joseph of Wellsburg. “Now he had the option to stay home but decided he wanted to go.”

“He wasn’t going to come but then he decided he wanted to come with us,” said his grandmother, Laura Joseph of Bethany.

Throughout the Highlands, shoppers were out but in moderate numbers, not huge crowds.

Michelle Salaske came from Monessen, Pa., to check out Menards.

“I’ve never been here,” she said. “So I’m really amazed at how large it is. All the different varieties and assortments of everything—I love it.”

She says she wouldn’t hesitate to make the one-hour trip again.