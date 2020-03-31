Bodies of 2 girls, parents found in rural West Virginia

BALLARD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two children were found in a West Virginia stream and those of their parents in a wooded area 10 miles away in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

State police Sgt. Andy Evans says troopers found the bodies of the two girls Saturday, and the parents were found dead Sunday. Evans wouldn’t disclose the causes of death pending autopsy results.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office responded to a fire early Saturday that gutted the family’s home in the Ballard area.

Police found a methamphetamine lab inside.

