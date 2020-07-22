Man’s body found in backchannel of Ohio River

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police have confirmed details about the body found in the backchannel of the Ohio River.
The Wheeling Police Department confirmed that around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that they and the Wheeling Fire Department were called to the backchannel of the Ohio River, near the mouth of Wheeling Creek in Bridgeport, Ohio for a report of a man’s body in the water.
The 911 call was made by a construction worker on Interstate 70.
Authorities will take the body to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification, which could take several days.
Wheeling Police detectives will be looking into possible missing persons cases with regional law enforcement agencies.
