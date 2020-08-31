Body found of man who jumped off the Suspension Bridge into the Ohio River

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- This morning, around 10 a.m., Wheeling Fire Department personnel searching the Ohio River discovered a man’s body along the shoreline, just south of Heritage Port.

Police detectives were called to the scene to investigate and believe the man jumped from the Wheeling Suspension Bridge Friday night.

The body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification, which could take several days. Wheeling Police detectives will continue their investigation and will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death.