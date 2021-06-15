Body of West Virginia man found along New River

CUNARD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a West Virginia man has been recovered two days after he disappeared along the New River.

The Register-Herald reports a rafting guide Monday discovered the body of Rudy Ezra Cerda of Beckley along a stretch of the river in Cunard.

That’s about six miles from where he last was seen by friends.

New River Gorge National Park and Reserve spokeswoman Eve West says friends reported Cerda was sitting in a shallow part of the river in Thurmond on Saturday while the group fished.

West says the group left and Cerda was gone when they returned. His cell phone and a shirt were left behind.