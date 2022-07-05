MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University has reported a bomb threat at its downtown campus.

According to a release from WVU, the threat was made to the Morgantown Police Department over the phone.

The WVU Alert about the threat was sent out at 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the alert, the downtown campus will be closed for the rest of the day. Police are now searching buildings on the downtown campus for anything suspicious.

As of 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, WVU Alerts announced that the search would take time due to the campus having so many buildings. It also said no more updates would be given until the search was complete.

People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area, including academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair. The alert said that these measures are “out of an abundance of caution.”

Crews investigate a bomb threat at WVU on July 5, 2022. WBOY image.

The downtown campus is expected to reopen on Wednesday, July 6.

BridgeValley Technical and Community College in South Charleston posted on Facebook saying it has closed all campus buildings for the rest of the day due to the “unknown nature” of a recent bomb threat. For the latest, check with 12 News affiliate WOWK.