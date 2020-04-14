Brooke County Sheriff’s arrest wanted felon out of Marshall County

Brooke County , W.Va (WTRF)- The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Craig Eakle, a felon out of Marshall County, after receiving a call for a physical domestic in Colliers, WV.

After arriving at the residence the Sheriff’s Department was told the male had left the location.

The following day, Sheriff’s were called back to the residence after receiving word Eakle was back at the location.

According to Brooke County Sheriff’s Eakle fled the location and but was able to locate Eakle in the nearby woods.

Brooke County Sheriff’s stated they asked Eakle several times to stop the pursuit.

Brooke County Sheriff’s say Eakle was arrested after being pepper sprayed and tripping on a log in the woods. The Sheriff’s Department says Eakle kept reaching in his pockets.

Eakle was arrested for felony warrants out of Marshall County and for resisting arrest and fleeing on foot.