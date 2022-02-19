We always say fashion recycles but these looks really take that to a new level

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Before you throw out your Ramen packet, have you ever considered wearing it? Some fashionistas at Brooke High School just took home unique awards from the ‘ReFashion Show’ in Huntington, West Virginia.

It might look like a prom dress but up-close you can read the ingredients label. You will see the gown is made entirely out of mac & cheese boxes!

Brooke High School Senior Veronica Mann, aka ‘The Mac Queen,’ took home first place overall.

Her dress is now on display at Stifel Fine Arts.

But let’s taco-’bout the next dress designed by 11th grader Angelina Lippoli and Chelsea Walden.

The girls won best of category for Brooke High with their ‘Let’s TACO Bout Recycling’ dress.

The statement piece is made head to toe out of Taco Bell wrappers, bags, and sauce packets.

So, we just had to understand the artists’ inspiration.

“We were challenged to make a dress out of recycled objects. And we just thought one day, why don’t we do Taco Bell? Because it’s one of our favorite places to eat. So, we just did it.” Angelina Lippoli, ‘Let’s TACO Bout Recycling’ dress designer, Brooke High:

How many tacos you may ask?

“So many, so many,” said Lippoli. “But a lot of the community actually helped get a lot of the taco packets and some of the wrap and bags. So, it really helped out having the community.”

Angelina says it was a little heavy to wear with the sauces and all. But you know what they say: Fashion is pain… and apparently spicy.

She already has sights set on next year’s show, hinting at a ‘recycled Christmas’ look.