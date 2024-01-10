Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local steelworkers just got a major victory thanks to a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

After a year-long investigation, the ITC concluded that Canada, Germany, Korea and China are guilty of dumping tin mill product into the U.S. market, which directly harmed Cleveland Cliff’s Weirton facility, and by extension, the USW workers employed at the plant.

Cleveland Cliff’s President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves says the announcement “is yet further evidence that domestic companies and workers in the domestic tin mil industry have been subject to unfair, illegal trade practices.”

“China plays this Wack-A-Mole game where they’ll, you know, they know they’ll face tariffs if they sell into our country because they cheat and they don’t pay their workers and all that, so they send it through a third country like Cambodia or somewhere else, who then sends it to the United States. They get around our protections, our laws that protect people and protect workers, so I’ve asked the ITC in step to step up and do this right.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

Brown, as well as West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito just recently testified before the ITC on behalf of Cleveland Cliffs before this decision was rendered.