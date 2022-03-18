WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Professional Bull Riders are in town, getting ready for PBR shows Friday and Saturday nights at Wesbanco Arena.

Michael Lane has been ranked among the top 50 bull riders in the world for 10 consecutive years.

He has seen tragedies in the ring and has lost best friends.

He says there’s not a body part he hasn’t injured.

But he says a bull rider only has to hang on for eight seconds.

The real heroes are the bull fighters, the three men in the ring who distract the bull and keep it away from a fallen rider.

“If I come off on my back or something like that, to where I’m not able to get up real fast, they’ll just take that bull’s attention and they’ll let the bull come after them instead of coming after me,” Lane said. “They’ve saved our lives countless times. We have much respect for those guys. We only face one bull a night. Those bull fighters face all 40 bulls each night. So it’s a lot harder on them. My hat’s off to them.”

At 31, Lane is entering the age when many bull riders retire.

He says he works out, does yoga and takes care of his health.

He plans to keep riding until either his love of the sport ends or his body can’t take it anymore.

PBR is Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wesbanco Arena.

Tickets are selling fast but seats are still available.

Check it out online at wesbancoarena.com.