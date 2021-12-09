Calling all small businesses: West Virginia SBA seeing nominees for awards

(WTRF) – Do you have a small business you love? Or know someone who you think is outstanding in running their small business? Then you want to read this.

The West Virginia District Office of the Small Business Administration (SBA) is looking for nominations for this year’s awards.

This is really just an opportunity for small businesses to be applauded for their grit, determination and resilience ,especially with what they have endured the past couple of years. So, great publicity at the district level and then if they win nationally its great publicity at the national level as well. Nikki Bowmar, Public Affairs Specialist, West Virginia District Office, SBA

These awards are given out as part of Small Business Week.

Categories include Small Business Person of the Year, Small Business Exporter, Family-Owned Small Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business and Woman-Owned Small Business. The first two categories are given out at the national and district levels.

Each category has criteria the business must meet including financial health, how they contributed to community and how SBA programs or services assisted them in being successful.

It’s just good publicity in this era of COVID because people are starting to get back out and shopping again, so it’s a great time to have that awareness. Nikki Bowmar, Public Affairs Specialist, West Virginia District Office, SBA

Nominations must be submitted to the West Virginia District Office by 3:00 p.m. on January 11. They’re only accepting them by Dropbox.

Visit sba.gov/nsbw to learn more.