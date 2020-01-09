Cameron educator named ‘WV Teacher of the Year’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local educator has just been recognized as the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Jennifer Schwertfeger has taught science at Cameron High School for 10 years. She was joined by Governor Jim Justice and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine for a special ceremony.

Schwertfeger believes that students deserve equal access to educational experiences, regardless of their academic ability or learning challenges.

“Our schools have risen to become places of refuge, and beacons of hope,” she said. “It has been said that education is the passport to our future, but I believe hope is the fuel we need to make that journey.”

Schwertfeger was presented with checks from the West Virginia lottery and Highmark Insurance, and even received a brand new 2020 Toyota Rav-4.