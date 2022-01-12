Can Babydog get COIVD-19 from West Virginia Governor?

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his English bulldog Babydog during a COVID-19 briefing (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

Early Wednesday morning West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Many people on social media are wondering, what about Babydog?

There is no report that Babydog is sick or has COVID-19 but can Babydog even get COVID-19?

The short answer to that is yes, according to the FDA.

The FDA says ‘The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals including pets in some situations, mostly during close contact. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets and other animals.’

The CDC says that pets can get serious illnesses from infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, but this is extremely rare.

