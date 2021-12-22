Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area plans to open Friday

Canaan Valley Resort’s Ski Area will open for the season on Christmas Eve – this Friday, December 24th. The resort’s Tube Park is slated to open next week, conditions permitting.

Canaan Valley Resort’s ski area, the site of the first commercial ski development in West Virginia and any state south of the Mason-Dixon line, is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2021-2022 ski season.

The resort tube park has been expanded to more than twice its previous size and offers some of the longest tubing lanes in the Mid-Atlantic. With more than 17 lanes and the addition of a newly constructed second magic carpet lift, guests will spend less time in lines and more time zipping down the mountain.

With a newly remodeled and significantly enlarged ski and snowboard rental facility and with the addition of advance, online ski, boot, and snowboard ordering, the resort has streamlined and enhanced the rentals process, saving guests time in line. Guests can pre-order their rentals online at ski.canaanresort.com.

A new RFID (Radio Frequency ID) lift ticket and lift gate system has been added to speed a guests’ trip to the mountain and reduce time in lift lines. Replacing the paper lift tickets, guests will be able to purchase passes online and receive a plastic RFID card that allows them to reload lift tickets or season passes via their mobile phone or computer. Passes can be purchased online at ski.canaanresort.com.

For more information, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.