KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, toxic, cancer-causing chemicals are being released into the air in the Kanawha Valley at one of the highest rates in the county.

The EPA said the two Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South Charleston release so much ethylene oxide, known as EtO, that the area has a cancer risk more than 300 times higher than the agency’s national benchmark of one in a million.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless, odorless gas that the EPA declared a cancer-causing carcinogen in 2016.

That lack of communication and action to get these cancer-causing chemicals out of the air has left residents like Ferguson feeling ignored and forgotten by the agencies who are supposed to keep them safe.

“I think that the chemical companies, and I think even our leaders haven’t done a good job of helping to inform the populace.” “I feel like Horton Hears a Who very often, and we’re just crying out and nobody can hear us.” Kanawha Valley resident, Kathy Ferguson

The West Virginia Department Environmental Protection (DEP) and Union Carbide both said in statements that the plants are in compliance with their current EtO emission permits.