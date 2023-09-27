WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) applauded the passage of the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act in in the House of Representatives Wednesday.

This act clarifies that students may continue to have access to educational enrichment programs and activities such as archery and hunting safety education under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed the House.

The Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act would amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) to clarify that the prohibition of use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to the use of such weapons in extracurricular programs such as archery, hunting, other shooting sports, or culinary arts.

Capito says the act will help programs that contribute to West Virginia’s history and hunting heritage.

“Glad to see our Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act pass the House, and I hope the Senate takes action soon, ensuring our students maintain access to activities like archery and hunting safety education. These are important programs that contribute to our history and traditions in West Virginia.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

Introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Mark Green (TN-07), this legislation is identical to the version introduced earlier this month in the Senate, which was cosponsored by Capito.