Capito: Biden Day One Executive Actions Kill Jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), today released the following statement regarding President-elect Joe Biden’s Day One Executive Actions:
“President-elect Biden’s policies from Day One hurt American workers and our economy. Killing the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris Agreement will eliminate good-paying jobs. This virtue signaling comes at the expense of low-income and rural families that rely upon industries opposed by liberal environmental groups. My constituents and I have not forgotten the harm brought by this approach under the Obama administration. In these next four years, it is imperative that Congress aggressively exercises oversight and pushes back on the worst impulses of Washington bureaucrats when it comes to West Virginians’ way of life.”— Senator Shelley Moore Capito