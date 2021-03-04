Capito: Do What’s Best for Students, Reopen Schools for In-Person Learning

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today led a group of her colleagues in urging schools to reopen for in-person learning.

Senator Capito made the following remarks at a Senate GOP press conference highlighting the need to get students back in the classroom.

“This has been a very difficult year for families, for many of our workers, and particularly women who have not returned to the workforce because they’ve had to stay home and be with children. We have many children who have fallen through the cracks. It’s estimated through some studies that children are going to be losing about nine month of instruction…For most families, those that have working parents, that don’t have connectivity, that have students that might have special needs, or those families that don’t really have a parent or adult in their home that can really help them – this is going to do irreparable harm to those children and those families.”