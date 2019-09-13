Capito, Manchin pass Senate resolution honoring Wheeling’s 250th anniversary

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have a deep admiration for the Friendly City. On Thursday, they announced the passage of their resolution to commemorate Wheeling’s 250th anniversary, which is being celebrated throughout 2019.

Both Capito and Manchin spoke on the Senate floor after the unanimous passing of the resolution. They highlighted the role that Wheeling has played not only in the State of West Virginia, but in American history.

“From the victorian Capitol Theatre and the shops and eateries of Centre Market, to one of the best, and I will say not one of the best, but the best holiday light show in the country at Oglebay Park, their winter Festival of Lights, Wheeling is historic, it’s beautiful and it’s booming,” said Sen. Capito (R-WV). “And that’s all thanks to the creative and incredible men and women who have called it home over the years.”

Manchin reminded the Senate that Wheeling was the first capitol of West Virginia and that the foundation for the state was laid at the Wheeling Conventions.

“There’s a special place in our heart for Wheeling, West Virginia,” said Sen. Manchin (D-WV). “A special place in American history for Wheeling, West Virginia. And a special place in all of our hearts for the State of West Virginia.”

A copy of the resolution is available on Sen. Capito’s website. If you want to read it, click here.