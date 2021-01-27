Capito, Warren Re-Introduce Ally’s Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) re-introduced Ally’s Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure private insurance companies provide coverage for osseointegrated hearing devices (OIDs), including bone anchored hearing aids (BAHAs) and cochlear implants.

OIDs are a type of hearing aid that benefit a wide range of hearing loss victims and are often the only hearing device that can restore hearing for individuals born with hearing loss.

Senators Capito and Warren originally introduced Ally’s Act last September.

“For people who suffer from hearing loss, devices and implants like OIDs and BAHAs are life-changing. Our senses are something we so often take for granted, and ensuring that insurance companies cover these hearing aids provides major relief and comfort to those born with hearing loss and their families. I’m proud to team up with Senator Warren to re-introduce Ally’s Act, and I look forward to continuing to work to establish better access to these critical hearing devices,” said Senator Capito.

“Despite the critical and life-changing support these specialized hearing devices provide, many adults and children throughout the United States cannot obtain them because they are too expensive. This is why I’m glad to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation, which would increase device access and ensure that no individual with hearing loss is left behind,” said Senator Warren.

A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressmen Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.), and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.).