CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 64 westbound just past the I-64/I-77 split.

The accident happened around 9:49 a.m. Sunday morning, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital.

The car apparently went over the interstate wall and onto the ground below. Dispatchers say the car “came off the interstate and landed under it.”

(Photo by Jerry Waters)

(Photo courtesy of WV 511 cameras)

(Photo courtesy of WV 511 cameras)

The interstate is partially back open, according to dispatchers. Metro 911 tells 13 News the right lane is still shut down as of 11:40 a.m.

Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department & EMS responded to the accident, according to dispatchers.