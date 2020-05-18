Casinos, bars and malls now on list of WV businesses to reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Among the big winners, the state’s five licensed casinos — including one owned by Gov. Jim Justice. They open on June 5th. And indoor and outdoor bars will open at 50% capacity next Tuesday, May 26th. Shopping malls can open their doors this Thursday, May 21st. All these businesses will have to open with proper health and distancing guidelines.

“Our medical team and experts are watching in every single way. And absolutely if the numbers start to trend in a negative direction, then we pull back. And we either stop, or we go back,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

State parks, Hatfield and McCoy trails, and whitewater rafting are the other big things opening up this Thursday. One thing that will not happen is a another $3 trillion stimulus package passed by the U.S. House Friday. State leaders want some of the money in that package to help pay off the state’s growing debt. Senators say it’s dead on arrival.

“We will not be passing a $3-trillion dollar package. What we need to do, is what we are doing. We need to take a pause, see where we still have gaps. Is the PPP program running out of money? Are our hospitals still healthy? And then move forward,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile, the state’s positive COVID-19 test rate has now dropped below 2% three days in a row, keeping West Virginia among the lowest in the nation.

“As of now, no more West Virginia counties are considered COVID-19 hot spots. The remaining five were removed from the list today,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Counties removed from the hot spot list include Jefferson, Berkeley, Monongalia, Marion and Harrison.

