CDC: Urgent action needed in West Virginia HIV outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials from the Centers for Disease Control say an HIV outbreak spreading in a West Virginia county is “the most concerning in the United States” and urgent action is needed.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the comments came as part of a presentation that CDC representatives gave Thursday to Kanawha County’s HIV task force.

A CDC official said a syringe service program could help, but there’s also a need for community education.

Local officials have been debating the merits of a needs-based syringe service program. A state official says progress depends on widespread community support.