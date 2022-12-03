CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Hero, daughter, sister, friend, lover of animals.” These are all words used to describe Cassie Johnson, a Charleston police officer shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020.

Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Sadly, Johnson lost her life just a couple days later on Dec. 3, 2020. She had served for the Charleston Police Department for almost two years.

Hero

Friends and family will tell you that Cassie Johnson was a hero, a fighter, and a remarkable woman.

Johnson was the first woman officer sworn in by Charleston’s first female mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin. Protecting and serving the community was one of Johnson’s dreams.

“It feels good to finally accomplish a dream I’ve had for a long time, Johnson said in January 2019 after she was sworn in.

Long before Johnson was shot on Garrison Avenue in Charleston, it was a street she frequently patrolled, city officials said. She was dedicated to protecting and serving the West Side of Charleston, as she grew up there herself and her family still lives in the community.

Johnson’s colleagues said that even when she was in the hospital, she was still clinging to life as much as she could. “She is still fighting, but her body is unable to sustain life by itself,” CPD Chief Tyke Hunt said in December 2020 following the shooting.

Johnson was taken off life support, but her heroics did not just stop there — her organs were donated. One of Cassie’s recipients said she was able to go to her daughter’s wedding because of the organ donation, and a man in Kentucky received Cassie’s heart.

Daughter, sister & friend

Johnson’s mother Sheryl knew that Cassie was special before she even entered this world.

When Sheryl was pregnant with Cassie, she was exposed to a virus that put her at risk. Sheryl’s doctor recommended she have an abortion, but something told her not to.

When sharing memories of Cassie, Sheryl beams with pride: “From the time she was born, that kid was entertaining,” Sheryl said. “She loved her job and being her own person.”

For Sheryl and her other daughter Chelsea, the years after the shooting have been a testimony to just how many people Cassie helped. “She was more amazing than what I already knew she already was,” Cassie’s sister Chelsea said.

A hero to both humans and animals

Long before Johnson started protecting human lives, she was a protector of animals. She served as a humane officer in Charleston prior to becoming a police officer.

Johnson’s best friend from the police academy, Detective Erin Simon, took in one of Cassie’s rescue dogs after her death. Rescue dog Tanner is just one of the many creatures and people Johnson swore to protect.

A photo of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson displayed at a candlelight vigil in her honor Dec. 2, 2020.

Cassie Johnson when she was a humane officer in Charleston.

Today, visitors to the dog park in Cato Park off Edgewood Drive are met with a photo of two smiling faces: Cassie Johnson and her dog Emma (pictured above). A sign displayed there explains that the dog park, “Emma’s Place,” was named in honor of Johnson’s chocolate lab.

The Charleston Police Department said they will hold a customary radio silence in honor of Johnson and Metro 911 will do a brief Channel 1 statement on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 1:46 p.m.

Johnson’s badge number was 146.