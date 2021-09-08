Charter schools seek permission to open in West Virginia

The chairman of a new West Virginia charter schools board says seven charter schools are seeking permission to open in the state.

Chairman Adam Kissel tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail they include three statewide online schools that would serve kindergarten through 12th grades and four brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Legislation approved earlier this year created the new state-level charter board.

State law allows for two virtual statewide charter schools.

The board can approve a brick-and-mortar charter to open in a county even if it’s opposed by a local school board.

Two are proposed for the Eastern Panhandle and others are proposed near Morgantown and in Nitro.

