Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees.

The Governor also declared Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays.

Click here to view Proclamation for Christmas Eve.



Click here to view Proclamation for New Year’s Eve.

Previously, both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were officially listed as half-day holidays.