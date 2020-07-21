Church-related COVID-19 outbreaks continue to pop up in West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF/ABC)- During Monday’s briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that several new church-related outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified at places of worship in Grant, Logan, and Wood counties.
Last week, the Governor announced that additional church-related outbreaks had already been identified in Boone, Kanawha, Raleigh, and Taylor counties.
Between all seven of these counties combined, these outbreaks account for about 75 total cases.
“We’ve absolutely got to stay on top of this with all in us,” Gov. Justice said. “Please know that the church setting is the ideal setting to spread this virus.”
The Governor urged all West Virginians in church settings to follow the State’s safety guidelines, including using every other pew, maintaining social distancing, and wearing face coverings.
“I know these things are really difficult to do,” Gov. Justice said. “But, for right now, they have to be done because, if we don’t, all we’re going to do is lose more people.
“We could very well lose a lot of our grandmothers and grandfathers – people who have so much wisdom to still continue to pass on – we absolutely don’t need to be losing these great West Virginians.”
