Cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years

(CNN) – You may soon hear an eerie noise that can only come from one thing–a cicada.

According to experts, an onslaught of the noisy bugs are on their way to the sky after 17 years underground.

The experts believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not post a threat to people, but they could damage trees.

