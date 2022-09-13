WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Representatives of the Circus Saints and Sinners, along with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration and various other organizations presented a $30,000 check to support of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.



The money was raised at the second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza held earlier this summer.

The event was a huge success, drawing over one-thousand people, and forty corporate sponsors. That makes for a two-year total of $65,000 dollars for the 150 bed specialty hospital. It brings the organization one step closer to their long term commitment.