City, county officials give update on Charleston Police Officer Johnson

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Dec. 2, 2020: Charleston Police Department Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says CPD officer Cassie Johnson will not be able to pull through her injuries after being shot in the line of duty, Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“She is still fighting, but her body is unable to sustain life by itself,” Hunt said.

Hunt says Johnson has “one final parting gift to help others.” She is an organ donor. He says doctors are working with her family to determine eligibility and work out donorship.

” I commend her for even in her passing, still being the true hero that I know she is. And I just, I continue to, ask for the prayers for Cassie Johnson and her family,” Hunt said.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Department Chief James “Tyke” Hunt, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford and Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin are giving a press conference on the Dec. 1 shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the main entrance of CAMC General.

Earlier today, the suspect was identified as Joshua Phillips, 38, was out on bond for previous charges including brandishing a weapon.

Johnson was responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 when she was shot in the line of duty. Law enforcement said a male suspect shot Johnson and fled the scene. A man caught further down Garrison Avenue, was shot during the altercation and was hospitalized at CAMC Memorial Hospital overnight. As of this writing, charges in Tuesday’s incident remain to be filed.

More than 70 law enforcement vehicles responded to the call of an officer shot and even more officers arrived at the hospital to give Officer Johnson and her family support.

Tuesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, who noted a long association with Johnson, said, “Not only do we need your prayers tonight for Cassie, but we need prayers tonight for her mother Cheryl, her sister Chelsie, but also for our first responders who make these calls every single day.”

The City says a vigil for Johnson will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 2 at Laidley Field. Officials say traffic should enter from Washington Street, down Elizabeth Street to enter the Laidley Field parking lot. Individuals are encouraged to bring candles.