WHEELING, W.Va. – Federal authorities have established a hotline for information related to civil rights abuses occurring at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is seeking information from persons who may have witnessed or were victims of physical assault while incarcerated at FCC Hazelton, which is located in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Any witness or victim to any such crimes or attempts to conceal such crimes are asked to directly contact federal prosecutors in the Northern District of West Virginia by calling 1-855-WVA-FEDS, by sending an email to wvafeds@usdoj.gov, or by using the standardized complaint form here.