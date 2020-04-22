Classrooms closed, but remote learning continues in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice told children and their parents they will not be returning to their school houses this year, but classes will continue.

“We’re going to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year. We are going to make sure that meals are continued to be provided. We have a system in place now that is sustainable,” said Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools.

The governor believes kids will be back in school this fall, but right now it’s not safe.

“I can’t do that. I can’t do that, and feel in good conscience, that it’s the safe and right thing to do. Because you’re going to go home. You’ve got grandparents, you’ve got everything, and it could end up not good,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile the State Department of Health has issued strict guidelines that will allow some hospitals to begin non-emergency surgeries next week.

“They are very excited to get started again. They have a big backlog of surgeries and other important procedures,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV COVID-19 Czar.

Expanding hospital services is seen as the first step in re-starting the state’s economy, as hundreds of furloughed health care workers will now be able to go back to work.”

